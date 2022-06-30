Alibaba’s cloud services unit has launched a global carbon management tool Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba’s cloud services unit has launched a global carbon management tool Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba’s cloud services unit launches carbon management tool for its global business customers to aid decarbonisation drive

  • The Hangzhou-based company announced the global launch of Energy Expert, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) tool, for its enterprise customers
  • The platform is designed to help companies around the world achieve their carbon neutrality goals via Alibaba’s technologies and solutions

Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:00am, 30 Jun, 2022

