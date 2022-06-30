Alibaba’s cloud services unit has launched a global carbon management tool Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba’s cloud services unit launches carbon management tool for its global business customers to aid decarbonisation drive
- The Hangzhou-based company announced the global launch of Energy Expert, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) tool, for its enterprise customers
- The platform is designed to help companies around the world achieve their carbon neutrality goals via Alibaba’s technologies and solutions
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Alibaba’s cloud services unit has launched a global carbon management tool Photo: Shutterstock