A gas storage area in China’s northeastern Liaoning province. Photo: Xinhua
Coal-rich, gas-poor China needs more carbon capture and energy storage tech for new power system, analysts say
- China announced last year that it would build a new type of power system featuring a gradual increase in the contribution of renewable energy sources
- To ensure power security under the new system, China must develop more energy storage technologies to keep intermittent wind and solar power supply more stable, analyst says
