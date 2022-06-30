A Miniso shop in Beijing. The company raised US$608 million from an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020. Photo: AP
NYSE-listed Chinese low-cost retailer Miniso targets US$116 million in secondary Hong Kong float

  • The maximum offer price represents a 29.2 per cent premium on the closing price of its American depository shares on Tuesday
  • Trading under the stock code 9896 is slated to start on July 13

Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 10:31am, 30 Jun, 2022

