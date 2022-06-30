State-owned energy giant China National Offshore Oil has set a target for non-fossil fuel to make up over half its domestic output by 2050. Photo: Xinhua
Climate Change: Chinese offshore oil and gas giant eyes major clean energy output expansion to help nation reach environmental goals
- China National Offshore Oil said it will aim for non-fossil fuel to make up over half its domestic output by 2050
- However, it made no mention of reducing so-called scope 3 emissions from suppliers and customers, which typically make up the bulk of supply-chain emissions
