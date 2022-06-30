Wind turbines in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, pictured on October 27, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Climate change: Only 11 per cent of listed firms globally on track to achieve key carbon-emissions goal, MSCI says
- Listed companies are putting greenhouse-gas emissions into the atmosphere at a rate that would warm the planet by 2.9 degrees Celsius, MSCI reports
- The index compiler singled out 10 listed companies – including seven Chinese companies – that have not published emissions data
