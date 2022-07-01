Hong Kong’s office landlords are helping office tenants with their climate goals. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Why Swire Properties and New World’s climate initiatives are a win-win for office tenants and property industry

  • Swire Properties’ Green Performance Pledge is targeted at helping office clients reduce energy and water use as well as waste
  • NWD’s Creating Shared Value Lease initiative aims to raise tenants’ sustainability awareness and support efforts in energy saving and waste management

Martin Choi
Updated: 7:30am, 1 Jul, 2022

