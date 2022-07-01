Billion Development’s The Horizon residential project in Tai Po pictured on July 1, 2022. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong developer Billion fails to sell a single flat at The Horizon project in Tai Po

  • Not a single transaction was completed for any of the 283 flats on offer at The Horizon and Centra Horizon in Pak Shek Kok as of 8pm on Friday
  • The units, ranging from 407 square feet to 1,866 sq ft, were on sale from HK$13,339 (US$1,700) per square foot to HK$22,368 per square foot

Lam Ka-singCheryl Arcibal
Lam Ka-sing and Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 9:27pm, 1 Jul, 2022

