Billion Development’s The Horizon residential project in Tai Po pictured on July 1, 2022. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong developer Billion fails to sell a single flat at The Horizon project in Tai Po
- Not a single transaction was completed for any of the 283 flats on offer at The Horizon and Centra Horizon in Pak Shek Kok as of 8pm on Friday
- The units, ranging from 407 square feet to 1,866 sq ft, were on sale from HK$13,339 (US$1,700) per square foot to HK$22,368 per square foot
