The new government should consider increasing the supply of transitional homes to relieve the shortage of public rental housing, said Norry Lee at JLL. Photo: AFP
New Chief Executive, John Lee, must streamline planning process, boost transitional homes to address Hong Kong’s housing crisis, experts say
- The city’s new leader should also aim to cut the amount of red tape so that residential units can be churned out at a faster pace, say property analysts
- The average waiting time for a public rental home reached 6.1 years in March, the longest in 23 years
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The new government should consider increasing the supply of transitional homes to relieve the shortage of public rental housing, said Norry Lee at JLL. Photo: AFP