A house at Residence Bel-Air previously owned by the CEO of Kaisa was sold for HK$300 million. Photo: Handout
A house at Residence Bel-Air previously owned by the CEO of Kaisa was sold for HK$300 million. Photo: Handout
Business

Kaisa CEO’s Hong Kong luxury home fetches HK$300 million as Chinese developer sells assets to pare debt

  • Mai Fan, the previous owner, bought the villa in 2017 for HK$350 million through Million Link Development
  • The company’s receivers sold the 3,953 sq ft two-storey villa in Pok Fu Lam at a discount of HK$50 million

Cheryl ArcibalLam Ka-sing
Cheryl Arcibal and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 11:29am, 7 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A house at Residence Bel-Air previously owned by the CEO of Kaisa was sold for HK$300 million. Photo: Handout
A house at Residence Bel-Air previously owned by the CEO of Kaisa was sold for HK$300 million. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE