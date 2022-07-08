Ashley Alder, the CEO of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission since 2011, will leave his post to join UK regulator Financial Conduct Authority in January 2023, the commission announced on Friday morning. The government will undertake a global search for a replacement. Alder is the commission’s longest serving CEO, and his contract was set to end in September 2023. “I owe a debt of gratitude to all who have contributed to the evolution of the SFC into an organisation which is acknowledged globally as one of a handful of world-class market regulators,” Alder said in the SFC statement. “The policies and reforms we have put in place are now firmly embedded and institutionalised, and my successor will inherit a solid and effective regulatory framework which underpins Hong Kong’s success as an international financial centre.” Alder became SFC’s CEO in October 2011 , and has carried out reforms to tackle risks and misconduct, including the 2018 listing reforms. He also worked on the Stock Connect schemes with Shanghai in 2014 and Shenzhen in 2016, as well as the Bond Connect in 2017. Last year, he helped develop the Wealth Management Connect and most recently, he helped launch the ETF Connect on Monday. SFC said Ashley’s work upheld the quality and integrity of Hong Kong’s financial markets and maintained the confidence of investors. “His emphasis on strengthening Hong Kong’s role as a gateway for global firms and investors to the Mainland has resulted in a collaborative relationship between the SFC and the China Securities Regulatory Commission as the cross-boundary mutual market access schemes continue to expand,” the SFC statement said. More story to follow...