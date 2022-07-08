An arm of China Resources (Holdings) has bought into the headquarters of embattled local cosmetic retailer Bonjour Holdings through a joint venture (JV), the latest move by the state-owned enterprise (SOE) to pick up assets in Hong Kong. Hong Kong-listed Bonjour Holdings said on Thursday that a majority of its shareholders have approved a deal to sell Bonjour Tower in Tsuen Wan to a JV owned by China Resources subsidiary CR Capital and a unit of Bonjour Holdings, for HK$900 million (US$114.7 million). “The proceeds from the disposal represent a positive cash inflow, which would enhance the financial position and the liquidity of the group,” Chen Jianwei, chairman and chief executive director of Bonjour Holdings, said in the announcement. “The bank loan and the convertible bonds will be repaid, and hence the gearing ratio and finance cost of the group will decrease significantly.” Bonjour Holdings booked a loss of HK$208 million in 2021, according to an unaudited annual report released in March, the sixth straight year of losses for the retailer. It has especially suffered over the last few years as first the 2019 protests and then the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from social activities. China Resources is expected to raise its profile in Hong Kong following the recent promotion to general manager of Wang Cuijun, an executive with intricate knowledge of doing business in the city, according to analysts. Units of China Resources have made other purchases in Hong Kong in recent months. CR Enterprises, owner of the Hong Kong coffee chain Pacific Coffee, bought the shopping centre Wan Tau Tong Square in the New Territories district of Tai Po for HK$1.36 billion in June – the largest transaction involving a stand-alone Hong Kong shopping centre in five years. In April, China Resources Purchasing Godown, another subsidiary of the state-owned conglomerate, bought 12 units across two floors of Riley House in Kwai Chung from local restaurant chain runner Tsui Wah Holdings for HK$264 million. China Resources eyes Hong Kong growth with executive’s promotion: analysts “CR Enterprises, as the major force of the group in terms of developing Hong Kong business, should actively expand business in the city and support the city to better integrate into the Greater Bay Area plan,” Wang Xiangming, chairman of China Resources Holdings said when he visited CR Enterprises’ new project in Causeway Bay on July 3. “We can see a faster expansion in Hong Kong by the state conglomerate recently,” said Kenny Ng Lai-yin, a strategist at Everbright Securities International. “It is a rational investment, as the value of Hong Kong properties is stable, while the SOE can boost its presence as well.” China Resources was first established as Liow & Co in Hong Kong in 1938 by Yang Lianan, with the backing of Communist Party leaders Zhou Enlai and Chen Yun, to raise funds to support anti-Japanese resistance during the Second World War. The company was renamed China Resources in 1948. Its Ng Fung Hong unit, set up in 1962, was the main supplier of livestock and frozen meat from the mainland to Hong Kong. Today, it still has a monopoly on fresh beef distribution in Hong Kong. The firm gradually expanded into mainland manufacturing in the late 1970s, and invested in the retailing, property, power generation and infrastructure sectors in the 1980s and 1990s. Its first listed company, retailing-to-brewing conglomerate China Resources Enterprise, was among the earliest mainland Chinese firms to float on the Hong Kong bourse, in 1992. Today, the state-owned conglomerate operates from two headquarters: the 48-storey China Resources Building in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district and the China Resources Tower, better known as the Spring Bamboo, in Shenzhen’s Nanshan district, where Tencent and ZTE have their offices.