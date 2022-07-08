Hong Kong insurer FWD Group Holdings has appointed director and former minister Frederick Ma Si-hang its new chairman, it said on Friday. Ma, 70, has been with FWD- which is backed by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li Tzar-kai – since 2013, when he joined as a director. He served as secretary for financial services and the treasury between 2002 and 2007 and as secretary for commerce and economic development from 2007 to 2008. His appointment as chairman is expected to help the insurer resume its postponed initial public offering (IPO), brokers said. “Ma is a former minister and has also been a banker for decades. His appointment as chairman will help strengthen investors’ confidence, while his network can help the insurer expand in the future,” said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of Wealthy Securities. “FWD wants to wait until the market sentiment improves before it pushes ahead with its IPO. We have seen sentiment improve this month.” FWD decided in May to postpone a US$1 billion IPO in Hong Kong because of ongoing market volatility . The insurer will explore a resumption of its listing plans before the end of 2022, said a source familiar with the matter. Before joining the government, Ma worked in international banks such as Chase Manhattan Bank, Royal Bank of Canada Dominion Securities and JPMorgan Chase. He replaces Ronald Arculli, 83, who will remain a director at FWD until the end of the year, or after it is listed. Richard Li, the younger son of Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man, is chairman of telecommunications firm PCCW. In 2007, he sold his stake in Pacific Century Insurance to Fortis but re-entered the insurance business in 2012 by buying out ING’s regional operations for US$2.14 billion. These were rebranded in 2013 as FWD, when Ma and Arculli joined as director and chairman, respectively. Arculli was the chairman of bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from 2006 and 2012. “Under Ron Arculli’s stewardship, we have built a fast-growing insurance company that is making protection easy, accessible and affordable for millions of people across Asia,” Ma said in the FWD statement on Friday. “Fred is the ideal person to serve as chairman,” Arculli said in the statement. He added that Ma “understands what it takes to successfully execute our vision of changing the way people feel about insurance”. FWD was aiming to raise up to US$3 billion in New York in September, in an IPO that would have valued the insurer at US$13 billion, people familiar with the matter said in August. Its IPO plan hit a regulatory roadblock in October, when it did not receive official approval after US regulators asked about potential risks associated with the Chinese central government extending its authority over Hong Kong-based firms . It has since decided to list in Hong Kong . “Fred has deep and valuable strategic insights across the full breadth and complexity of business environments,” Huynh Thanh Phong, FWD’s CEO, said in the statement. “I look forward to working with him in his new role, as we continue to execute FWD Group’s proven strategy to capture Asia’s underserved life insurance market.”