The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) intervened in the foreign-exchange market on Thursday morning to defend the local currency peg, the first intervention in three weeks as the market braced for more capital outflow ahead of the highest US rate rise in four decades at the end of the month. The authority bought HK$12.796 billion and sold US$1.6 billion on Thursday morning to support the peg after the local currency hit the weaker end of its trading range at HK$7.85 per dollar, according to a statement. The HKMA, the city’s de facto central bank, has intervened in the market 15 times this year, buying a total of HK$117.075 billion and selling US$14.9 billion amid persistent capital outflows. This surpasses its purchases during other recent bouts of capital outflows: HK$103.48 billion in 2019 and HK$22.13 billion in 2019. “US interest-rate futures show that the market now widely expects that the US Federal Reserve will have a full percentage-point rate rise at the coming meeting on July 26 and 27,” said Jasper Lo, an independent forex analyst. “This came after the US consumer price index rose 9.1 per cent year on year last month, which is another 40-year high.” A one-percentage point rate rise will be the highest in four decades. In August 1983, the Fed increased the rate by 1.12 percentage points. “The expected aggressive rate rise has led to capital flowing out of the Hong Kong dollar and into the US dollar to enjoy the higher yield,” Lo said. “We can expect the HKMA will need to intervene more over the next two weeks to defend the peg amid the trend of capital outflow.” The local currency has been pegged to the US dollar at HK$7.80 per dollar since 1983 . The HKMA is obliged to keep the local dollar trading within a band from HK$7.75 to HK$7.85, and intervenes whenever the price veers out of that range. The HKMA has also raised its base rate in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve. However, commercial banks in the city have so far refrained from raising their lending rates, with the interbank rate in Hong Kong rising at a slower pace than its US counterpart. The widening rate gap has induced capital flight from Hong Kong as investors search for higher-yield assets elsewhere, weakening the local currency. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po last month warned that the US rate increases would lead to more capital leaving Hong Kong’s financial markets. The latest rounds of intervention will reduce the aggregate balance – the sum of balances in clearing accounts maintained by banks with the monetary authority – to HK$220.76 billion on July 15, compared with HK$337.53 billion before the first intervention this year on May 11. How the Exchange Fund has protected Hong Kong dollar peg, fought off Soros Lo believes that commercial banks will only increase the prime lending rate when the aggregate balance drops to HK$150 billion. The HKMA base rate now stands at 2 per cent, which has returned the benchmark to its March 2020 level, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced central banks into drastic rate cuts to pre-empt a global recession. Lo believes the base rate will rise to about 4 per cent at the end of this year, much faster than an earlier expectation of the end of 2023. “The US Fed has already sped up the pace of interest-rate rises, and we will see the local interest rate also increase at a faster pace as a result,” he said. “This will add pressure to the property market.”