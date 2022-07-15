Hong Kong’s insurance regulator is winding up Target Insurance, concluding after six months of investigations that the city’s biggest motor insurer is insolvent. Derek Lai Kar-yan, the vice-chairman of Deloitte China who was appointed on January 7 by Hong Kong’s Insurance Authority to take over the management of Target, said the insurer “is deemed to be insolvent.” A winding up petition has been presented, the regulator said in a statement. Lai is scheduled to hold a press conference today, to be attended by the Insurance Authority’s chief executive Clement Cheung Wan-ching, and the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers chairwoman Winnie Wong. Target, established in 1977, is the largest motor insurer in Hong Kong, providing coverage for mini buses and more than 60 per cent of the 18,163 taxis that ply the city’s streets. With 1.4 per cent of Hong Kong’s general insurance business, Target has issued 41,000 policies, 80 per cent of which are motor insurance policies while the remainder are for staff compensation. The insurance company’s biggest shareholder is Ng Yu, who owned 21 per cent of the company, according to a filing in February. Convoy Global Holdings owned 10.8 per cent. Ng resigned from the company on May 27, along with the executive directors Lin Feng and Dai Chengyan, and the independent director Wang Jun-sheng. Only two independent directors, Chiam Tat-yiu and Yu Cho-tak, remain on the board, according to a company statement. Target notified more than 8,000 of its customers – all of them owner-operators of taxis – late last year that it would terminate their policy coverage and return their premium, giving them a week’s notice without recourse. The action, which was done without informing the Insurance Authority, triggered the watchdog agency to seize control of the insurer on January 7 to “maintain market stability and protect policyholders’ interest,” in the first such regulatory action since 2015. Under the Insurance Ordinance (Cap 41) , the insurance regulator has a wide range of investigative and enforcement powers to deal with insurers that fail to comply with the law, or engage in misconduct. Target’s shares last traded at 48 Hong Kong cents each on January 4 before trading was halted. The stock has lost 83 per cent of its value since it was listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2015.