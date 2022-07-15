The Riviera Garden residential property developed by Shimao Group Holdings in Shanghai, pictured on July 14, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
The Riviera Garden residential property developed by Shimao Group Holdings in Shanghai, pictured on July 14, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

China home prices fall for 10th month as property crisis deepens amid economic slowdown, credit crunch and mortgage boycott

  • New home prices in 70 cities slipped 0.1 per cent from May, when they fell 0.17 per cent, the statistics bureau says
  • Analysts say crisis is likely to deepen, with lower-tier cities bearing the brunt

Cheryl ArcibalBloomberg
Cheryl Arcibal and Bloomberg

Updated: 3:02pm, 15 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Riviera Garden residential property developed by Shimao Group Holdings in Shanghai, pictured on July 14, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
The Riviera Garden residential property developed by Shimao Group Holdings in Shanghai, pictured on July 14, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE