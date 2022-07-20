More buyers of incomplete flats with stage payment schemes face higher risk of default Photo: SCMP/ K. Y. Cheng
More buyers of incomplete flats with stage payment schemes face higher risk of default as rising interest rates spur price falls
- More than 76 per cent of buyers of incomplete flats opted for stage payment schemes as of June 30
- By the time some of these buyers arrange mortgages, ‘they may not pass the stress test’, say analysts
More buyers of incomplete flats with stage payment schemes face higher risk of default Photo: SCMP/ K. Y. Cheng