More buyers of incomplete flats with stage payment schemes face higher risk of default as rising interest rates spur price falls

  • More than 76 per cent of buyers of incomplete flats opted for stage payment schemes as of June 30
  • By the time some of these buyers arrange mortgages, ‘they may not pass the stress test’, say analysts

Sandy Li
Updated: 8:30am, 20 Jul, 2022

