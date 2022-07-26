The stock market operators in Hong Kong and Shenzhen have joined hands to develop infrastructure, services and cross-border supervision to support the development of the Greater Bay Area as an economic powerhouse, innovation hub and centre for green finance. “Hong Kong is an international financial centre of global attention and Shenzhen is a vibrant hotbed of innovation and entrepreneurship,” Sha Yan, CEO and president of Shenzhen Stock Exchange , said during an online conference held jointly with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) on Tuesday. “The interconnection and integration of the capital markets in Shenzhen and Hong Kong have brought endless vitality for both places and provided investors with rare opportunities.” The conference is the second joint promotional event organised this year, and came after HKEX and the Shenzhen exchange signed a supplementary agreement on market development, staff exchange and cross-border cooperation. Alibaba seeks Hong Kong primary listing for Stock Connect access A few plans were afoot, Sha said, with the priority being improving the Stock Connect scheme between the two cities. HKEX and the Shenzhen exchange introduced this mechanism in 2016, two years after a similar scheme was launched between bourses in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Southbound trading through the connect, or mainland Chinese investors trading in Hong Kong stocks, has reached an accumulative turnover of 10 trillion yuan (US$1.5 trillion). The ETF Connect, which was added this month, will increase the connection between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, Sha said. “Second, we will further improve investor services, deepen the effectiveness of the two-way roadshow mechanism, and increase participation and enthusiasm among domestic and foreign investors,” Sha said. “Third, we will further improve cross-border supervision work together to maintain market order, and ensure the smooth and healthy development of the connect mechanism.” The Hong Kong bourse will work with the Shenzhen exchange to support the development of the Greater Bay Area, said Nicolas Aguzin, HKEX’s CEO . “The Greater Bay Area is also the spearhead of several megatrends, such as the exponential growth of two-way capital flows between China and the world, the rapid development of innovation and the global sustainability agenda,” Aguzin said. “Many of those people are finding their way to the Greater Bay Area, especially to the technology industry of Shenzhen, China’s Silicon Valley, the international financial hub of Hong Kong, and the world-class universities of Hong Kong.” Sustainable finance investments in the Greater Bay Area are expected to reach US$450 Billion by 2030, he said, adding that Hong Kong was a green financial centre in this development area.