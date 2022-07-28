Hong Kong’s monetary authority has raised the city’s borrowing cost by 75 basis points for the second consecutive month, in lockstep with an increase of the same amount overnight by the Federal Reserve. Hong Kong’s base rate will rise to 2.75 per cent effective immediately, according to a statement by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the city’s de facto central bank. That’s the highest level since 2019. Hong Kong’s rate increase, conducted in concert with US monetary policy to preserve the city’s currency peg to the US dollar since 1983, comes at an inopportune moment for the local economy. Unlike the US economy’s runaway inflation – prices rose by 9.1 per cent in June, the most in 40 years – Hong Kong is on the brink of a recession, weighed down by the Covid-19 pandemic. Months of social distancing rules and disrupted businesses have caused the city’s economy to shrink by 4 per cent in the first quarter. Analysts expect gross domestic product to contract by as much as 1.6 per cent in the second quarter. Higher borrowing costs will add to Hong Kong’s economic woes, prompting Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po to warn this week of a possible cut in growth forecast, as a protracted Covid-19 outbreak and a closed border with southern China curtailed consumption. Sell Hong Kong stocks when the likes of HSBC raise prime rates, historical data suggests The GDP forecast was trimmed earlier this year to a range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent, from 2 per cent to 3.5 per cent. A review is due next month, Chan said. Today’s decision is the second 75-basis point rate increase in two months in the US and Hong Kong, the biggest one-time increase since November 1994. The HKMA’s chief executive officer Eddie Yue Wai-man will hold a press briefing at 9 am local time to elaborate on the latest move. The Fed raised its key rate for the fourth time this year, lifting it to a target range of 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent, from from 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent. The rate hike was in line with the market’s consensus, as the Fed kept its distance from the more hawkish full-percentage point increase called for by some economists, on concern that a 100-basis point increase may become an overkill that drives the US economy into recession. “The Fed is signalling that the US economy is slowing down, which explains why they are not hiking by more than 75 basis points,” said Tommy Ong, the managing director of T.O. & Associates Consultancy. All eyes will be on Hong Kong’s commercial lenders, as to whether they raise their prime rates – the interest rate at which they lend to their best customers. The prime rate is currently maintained at between 5 per cent and 5.25 per cent by five of the largest banks. Higher prime rates may arrive by September, Ong said, as the cost of borrowing among local lenders, indicated by Hong Kong interbank offered rates or Hibor, has risen in recent weeks. “The rising mortgage financing cost due to higher Hibor rates may discourage investors in rental properties,” Ong said. “For the stock market, the Hong Kong market’s reaction to a 0.75-percentage point hike will be muted. The market’s focus probably is how well the China economy will perform in the second half.” “The increasing borrowing costs will hurt people with high debt, while savers will benefit, as deposit rates will rise from rock bottom,” said Kenny Wen, head of investment strategy at KGI Asia, who expects commercial banks to increase their prime rates in September. “We now have around 3 per cent for US dollar savings, which is much higher than Hong Kong inflation rate.” Higher interest rates will increase borrowing costs and put pressure on the stock and property markets, according to Robert Lee Wai-wang, the chief executive of Grand Capital Holdings, who represents the financial services industry in Hong Kong’s legislature. “However, banks and brokers currently have sufficient liquidity to withstand any risks,” he added. This is the main culprit behind the Hong Kong dollar’s slump The higher base rate has already pushed up the one-month Hibor to 1.19 per cent on Tuesday, a 10-fold increase from 0.14 per cent at the beginning of the year. Long-term funding cost rose even higher, with three-month Hibor rising to a two-year high of 2 per cent on Tuesday, from 0.25 per cent at the start of 2022. The 12-month rate hit a three-year-high of 3.5 per cent, compared with 0.43 per cent in January. The US interest rate rise has led to capital outflow from Hong Kong and forced the HKMA to intervene in the market 23 times this year, buying a total of HK$172.64 billion and selling US$21.99 billion, HKMA data showed. Previous high-water marks saw the authority buy HK$103.48 billion in 2018 and HK$22.13 billion in 2019.