One of Hong Kong’s wealthiest businessmen has submitted a bid to buy China Evergrande Group ’s trophy head office building in the city, throwing a financial lifeline to the world’s most indebted developer just days before a deadline to work out US$300 billion of liabilities. CK Asset Holdings, the flagship company founded by Hong Kong’s wealthiest man Li Ka-shing and chaired by his elder son Victor Li , has confirmed that it “has submitted a tender for China Evergrande Centre” at 38 Gloucester Road in Wan Chai, according to a statement. The 26-storey tower, bought by Everegrande for HK$12.5 billion (US$1.61 billion) in 2015, had been one of the key assets marked for disposal by the Shenzhen-based developer, with an estimated US$300 billion in total liabilities and the dubious honour as the world’s most indebted developer. Evergrande bought the trophy building, then known as Mass Mutual Tower , from Chinese Estates Holdings, a Hong Kong developer founded by one of his billionaire friends Joseph Lau Luen-hung. Evergrande had agreed to pay in eight instalments over six years. What price can China Evergrande expect for its Hong Kong headquarters? The grade A building, built in 1985, has a total floor area of 345,424 square feet (32,000 square metres). At the time of the deal, the building had a 100 per cent occupancy rate, but today this has dropped to mid-70 per cent, according to property consultants Colliers. Evergrande, chaired by the Chinese real estate magnate Xu Jiayin, is due to submit a plan by July 31 to restructure its borrowings. The US$1.61 billion deal set a record for the single largest transaction for an office building in Hong Kong at that time. The price of HK$36,187 per square foot was also an all-time high. However, Evergrande shares tumbled 4 per cent following the announcement, as the market considered the price as excessive.