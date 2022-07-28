Interest rate increases in the United States and other major markets globally will have an impact on Hong Kong’s economy and exports, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Thursday. But the second phase of the city’s Consumption Voucher Scheme will help offset this impact. “With the increasing interest rates in the US, as well as many of the developed economies, the external economic situation will continue to worsen. So the export performance of Hong Kong will naturally be affected,” Chan said during a media briefing after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) increased its base rate by 75 basis points in step with an overnight US rate rise of the same margin. “But on the other hand, if the Covid-19 situation is largely under control, private consumption, with the launch of the second phase of the consumption vouchers, will have increased momentum in the second half of this year,” he added. Millions of Hong Kong residents will receive HK$5,000 (US$637) per person as part of the Consumption Voucher Scheme on August 7. Hong Kong raises base rate after Fed’s 75-basis point increase The overnight rate increase is the fourth time since March this year that the US has raised interest rates to curb inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 9.1 per cent in June. More US rate increases are on the horizon, and Hong Kong will have to follow suit because of its currency peg. Hong Kong’s external trade faltered last month, dropping by 6.4 per cent to HK$380.7 billion, figures released on Monday show. The total value of exports in the first half of the year increased by just 0.4 per cent year on year. Hong Kong’s economic performance in the second half of the year will “be better than the first half. But taking the year as a whole, it is unavoidable that we may need to revise our GDP [gross domestic product] forecasts , which will be announced in August”, Chan said. The increase in interest rates was set to increase mortgage borrowers’ payments, but that would not hurt the banking system or the property market, Chan said. “The property market remains very solid, while the banking system is very resilient. The bad debt ratio stood at only 0.98 per cent in May, which is very low [as per] international standards, while the capital adequacy ratio stood at 20 per cent, well above the international requirement of 8 per cent. There is little chance of US interest rate rises bringing any damage to the local banking system,” he said. Sell Hong Kong stocks when HSBC, banks raise prime rates, history suggests Moreover, data shows the local banking system is robust, Chan said, as he pointed to the mortgage loan to asset ratio, which stands at only 50 per cent. This means banks will only suffer losses if property prices drop by 50 per cent. The ratio for the amount of mortgage payments as a percentage of mortgage borrowers’ incomes on average is 37 per cent. This means mortgage borrowers on average need to spend 37 per cent of their incomes to repay mortgage loans. All mortgage borrowers must also pass a stress test to show that they can repay their mortgage loans in case of a 3 percentage point interest rate increase, when they apply for mortgage loans. “With the increase in interest rates, the repayment burden becomes a little heavy. But the staying power of homeowners and their ability to service mortgages remains very solid,” Chan said. “Looking back over the past six months, with Covid-19 and the expectations of increasing interest rates, the property market remains calm,” he added. “Going forward, with all the safeguard measures that I mentioned and the strong underlying demand for home ownership, the basics of the property market remain resilient.” Country Garden plans US$360 million share sale to refinance debt Chan said he did not expect mainland Chinese developers’ liquidity problems to have a big impact to the Hong Kong banking system. “We have been monitoring this situation very carefully. Since the local banks have adopted prudent lending policies, and [with] the strong liquidity position of the banking industry, high capital adequacy ratio and low classified loan ratio, we consider the impact of the mainland developers was very limited,” he said.