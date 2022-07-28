Thursday’s panel at the 2022 SCMP China Conference included, from left, moderator and Deputy Business Editor Peggy Sito, JLL’s Joseph Tsang, HKU’s Chau Kwong-wing and Colliers’ Lau Chun-kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

Hong Kong home prices: worst yet to come, with up to 30 per cent slump a possibility as market enters decline

  • Will not be surprised if prices come down by 20 or 30 per cent, JLL chairman tells 2022 SCMP China Conference
  • Hong Kong’s prime rate set to revisit 2005 to 2007 levels of 7 to 8 per cent next year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst says

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 7:45pm, 28 Jul, 2022

