The unrelenting climb in Hong Kong’s residential property prices has been seen as one of the surest bets over the past decade. Photo: Edmond So
The unrelenting climb in Hong Kong’s residential property prices has been seen as one of the surest bets over the past decade. Photo: Edmond So
Business

Will sharp rises in interest rates diminish Hong Kong’s love affair with property?

  • Housing prices in the city have risen in three of the past five rate-rising cycles since 1993, according to JPMorgan
  • Concerns about the city’s slowing economy, restrictions to control the pandemic could deter buyers too, agents say

Lam Ka-singChad Bray
Lam Ka-sing in Hong Kongand Chad Bray in London

Updated: 12:00pm, 31 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The unrelenting climb in Hong Kong’s residential property prices has been seen as one of the surest bets over the past decade. Photo: Edmond So
The unrelenting climb in Hong Kong’s residential property prices has been seen as one of the surest bets over the past decade. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE