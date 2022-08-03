Home prices in six of the nine mainland Greater Bay Area cities, including Shenzhen, rose in the first half. Photo: Martin Chan
Home prices in six of the nine mainland Greater Bay Area cities, including Shenzhen, rose in the first half. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong buyers shun investment in Greater Bay Area homes amid uncertainty over project completions, border reopening

  • In the past six months there has been no interest from Hong Kong investors about buying homes in the Greater Bay Area, says Centaline China CEO
  • Overall transactions in the bay area fell 45 per cent year on year in the first half, according to Cushman & Wakefield

David Ren
David Ren

Updated: 9:30am, 3 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Home prices in six of the nine mainland Greater Bay Area cities, including Shenzhen, rose in the first half. Photo: Martin Chan
Home prices in six of the nine mainland Greater Bay Area cities, including Shenzhen, rose in the first half. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE