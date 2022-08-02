HSBC minority shareholders queueing to enter the hall to meet HSBC’s senior executives at the International Conference and Exhibition Centre in Kowloon Bay on August 2, 2022. Photo: Enoch Yiu
HSBC executives face off with Hong Kong shareholders in charm offensive to fend off calls to split city’s largest bank
- HSBC’s chairman Mark Tucker, chief executive officer Noel Quinn and Asia-Pacific chairman Peter Wong Tung-shun led senior executives in meeting shareholders
- HSBC unveiled three initiatives specifically for Hong Kong, in the bank’s charm offensive to assuage the minority shareholders in its largest single market
