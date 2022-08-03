The Lions Pavilion at The Peak. Should Hong Kong eliminate all border restrictions, funds and investors flocking to the city are likely to stimulate the residential market, according to an analyst. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong, mainland Chinese cities among worst performers in Savills index tracking home rent growth this year
- Hong Kong came in last with a 1.3 per cent decline in rents in the year’s first half
- Without a full reopening of the city’s border, rents will see negative growth over the whole year, Knight Frank executive says
The Lions Pavilion at The Peak. Should Hong Kong eliminate all border restrictions, funds and investors flocking to the city are likely to stimulate the residential market, according to an analyst. Photo: Sam Tsang