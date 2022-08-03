A container ship operated by Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines docked at the Port of Keelung on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg.
A container ship operated by Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines docked at the Port of Keelung on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg.
Business

Global shipping lines postpone sailings and plan detours around Taiwan over China’s war games

  • Gas suppliers are re-routing or reducing speed on some liquefied natural gas vessels currently en route to North Asia
  • Shipments to Taiwan and Japan this weekend will be affected

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:04pm, 3 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A container ship operated by Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines docked at the Port of Keelung on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg.
A container ship operated by Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines docked at the Port of Keelung on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg.
READ FULL ARTICLE