A container ship operated by Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines docked at the Port of Keelung on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg.
Global shipping lines postpone sailings and plan detours around Taiwan over China’s war games
- Gas suppliers are re-routing or reducing speed on some liquefied natural gas vessels currently en route to North Asia
- Shipments to Taiwan and Japan this weekend will be affected
A container ship operated by Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines docked at the Port of Keelung on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg.