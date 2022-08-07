Hong Kong endured the hottest July on record since the city started keeping records some 140 years ago. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business

Four lifestyle choices Hongkongers can adopt to stay cool and green in summer

  • Replacing just one meal a week containing meat with a vegan option could save 370kg of carbon emissions a year, according to New Zealand fintech firm Cogo
  • Keeping the thermostat 1 degree higher can help to reduce electricity consumption by 3 per cent for a 3,000 sq ft office space, according to CLP Power

Mia CastagnoneMartin Choi
Updated: 12:30pm, 7 Aug, 2022

