Wharf Real Estate Investment Company (Wharf Reic), which owns Hong Kong’s Harbour City and Times Square shopping centres, reported a net loss for the first half of the year – its first interim loss in 18 months – as it signalled a cautious market outlook amid interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions. The company reported a net loss of HK$1.47 billion (US$187 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared to a profit of HK$2.97 billion in the first half of 2021, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Revenue came in at HK$6.21 billion, down 17 per cent from the year-earlier period. The company’s net investment properties revaluation deficit surged 18-fold to HK$5.04 billion, compared to HK$278 million in 2021’s first half. Net asset value dropped to less than HK$200 billion, the lowest since the company’s IPO in 2017, the filing said. However, Wharf Reic’s underlying net profit for the first six months increased by 3 per cent to HK$3.37 billion (US$429.71 million), compared with HK$3.27 billion in the same period a year ago. An interim dividend of HK$0.70 per share will be paid, up 4.5 per cent from HK$0.67 in the previous year. The results were “better than market expectations”, according to CGS-CIMB Securities. “Looking ahead, economic uncertainties arising from quantitative tightening, rate hikes and inflation risks, as well as geopolitical tensions, may darken the outlook for global growth,” the company said in its filing, which had the theme “Covid End Game Unknown”. The results came as provisional figures released by the Census and Statistics Department on Tuesday showed June retail sales totalled HK$27.7 billion, down slightly from the HK$29.1 billion recorded in May. The fifth Covid-19 wave shrouded much of the first half of 2022, before the easing of social distancing measures and the distribution of government consumption vouchers in the second quarter, Wharf Reic’s filing said. Overall revenue at Times Square declined by 15 per cent and operating profit by 3 per cent. The extended pandemic has deepened competition in the retail market, with the continued absence of tourists and social distancing measures largely disrupting local consumption, the filing said. However, prompt investment in sales-driven marketing campaigns after the fifth wave rewarded the malls with a rapid revival in foot traffic and spending sentiment, the company added.