Men work at an apartment construction site just outside Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Business

Langfang city in Hebei announces relaxation of property curbs in sign market around Beijing is under intense pressure

  • The city lifted virtually all home purchase and re-sale measures on Tuesday, including those on non-local residents
  • The real estate market in and around Beijing has experienced a steep decline in recent years, with many home buyers underwater

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:00am, 10 Aug, 2022

