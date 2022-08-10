Men work at an apartment construction site just outside Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Langfang city in Hebei announces relaxation of property curbs in sign market around Beijing is under intense pressure
- The city lifted virtually all home purchase and re-sale measures on Tuesday, including those on non-local residents
- The real estate market in and around Beijing has experienced a steep decline in recent years, with many home buyers underwater
