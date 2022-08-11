Asian conglomerate Swire Pacific is buying back HK$4 billion (US$510 million) worth of its shares in one of Hong Kong’s largest buy-backs on record, as its profits in the first six months of the year rose 38 per cent year on year. The company reported underlying profit of HK$1.7 billion for the first six months, compared with HK$1.3 billion in the first half of 2021. It attributed the improvement largely to Swire unit and de facto flag carrier Cathay Pacific, which narrowed its losses in the period as passenger flights rebounded. Meanwhile, Swire Properties , 82 per cent owned by Swire Pacific, saw profits decrease by 2 per cent to HK$3.6 billion in the first six months. “The board is of the view that the implementation of the share buy-back programme is in the best interests of the company and shareholders as a whole,” the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong exchange. “A share buy-back in the present conditions will demonstrate the company’s confidence in its business outlook and prospects and would, ultimately, benefit the company and create value to the shareholders.” Shares of Swire Pacific, one of the flagship companies of the Swire Group, closed up 10.4 per cent at HK$49.90 on Thursday. “The first six months of 2022 were challenging with the continuing impact of Covid-19 on our businesses, inflation and increased economic uncertainty,” said Swire Pacific chairman Guy Bradley. Short-term challenges remain, but the company is optimistic about its medium and long-term prospects, as any further adjustments to Covid-19 travel and quarantine restrictions should benefit the aviation businesses, he added. Cathay Pacific puts Hang Seng stocks to shame with US$3.1 billion rebound On Wednesday, Cathay Pacific announced its losses for the first half of the year narrowed by slightly over a third to HK$4.99 billion year-on-year, as revenue from its passenger business surged 178.9 per cent to HK$2.08 billion. The airline carried 335,000 passengers during the first six months of the year, up 113.4 per cent from the same period in 2021. Social-distancing measures in the first four months of the year reduced sales and footfall in Swire Properties’ Hong Kong shopping centres, and its mainland China locations were also affected “to varying degrees by the resurgence of Covid-19 cases”, the company said. Swire Pacific declared interim dividends of HK$1.15 per share for its “A” shares, and HK$0.23 per share for its “B” shares, payable on October 7. Swire Properties declared a HK$0.32 interim dividend per share, payable on October 6. Swire Properties shares inched up 0.2 per cent to HK$18.76 in Thursday trading.