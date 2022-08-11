HSBC reported a 61 per cent jump in second-quarter net profit to US$5.49 billion. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC has overstated the challenges and risks involved in proposed spin-off, says source
- A break-up of London-headquartered HSBC will generate US$25 billion to US$35 billion of value, says source familiar with Ping An’s thinking
- Ping An believes the lender can find a solution to overcome the challenges relating to the spin-off
