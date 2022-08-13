Cheng Po Hung, a coin and banknote collector, founder and owner of Commonwealth Stamp & Coin is photographed at his office at Sheung Wan on 9 July 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s old coins and banknotes may yield windfall as collectors savor city’s treasure trove
- A 1-mil coin minted in 1863 for Hong Kong would be valued at HK$1,000 today, about a million times its face value
- A HK$5 banknote issued by the Oriental Bank Corporation on 1 June 1860 was sold at a record £130,000 (US$157,503/HK$1.24 million) via auction in August last year
Cheng Po Hung, a coin and banknote collector, founder and owner of Commonwealth Stamp & Coin is photographed at his office at Sheung Wan on 9 July 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung-man