Residential buildings under construction at Tahoe Group’s Cathay Courtyard development in Shanghai, on July 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
China home prices fall for 11th straight month as suspended construction, mortgage boycott and weak economy hit sales
- 70-city index of new home prices in July dropped 0.1 per cent from June and 1.7 per cent year over year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics
- Lower-tier cities took the brunt of the decline, as first-tier cities saw prices increase for both new and secondary-market homes
