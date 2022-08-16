HKR International and Hysan Development’s Villa Lucca luxury residential project in Tai Po. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong developers sweeten financing terms for luxury homes after deals tumble in July

  • Deals for lived-in homes worth HK$12 million to HK$20 million recorded a 45 per cent drop last month
  • More aggressive financing plans can be expected if market sentiment does not improve, Centaline executive says

Sandy Li and David Ren

Updated: 8:30am, 16 Aug, 2022

HKR International and Hysan Development’s Villa Lucca luxury residential project in Tai Po. Photo: Handout
