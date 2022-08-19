A dried riverbed is exposed after the water level dropped in the Yangtze River in Yunyang county in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality on August 16, 2022. Unusually high temperatures and a prolonged drought are affecting large parts of China including nearby Sichuan province. Photo: AP
China heatwave hits supply chain for lithium batteries and solar panels as Sichuan power cut impacts key producers
- Leading producers including GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, Tongwei Solar, Tianqi Lithium and Yahua Lithium are complying with a government-ordered shutdown
- The six-day stoppage will increase prices of lithium salts and polysilicon in the short term, putting pressure on downstream players, analysts say
