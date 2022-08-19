A dried riverbed is exposed after the water level dropped in the Yangtze River in Yunyang county in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality on August 16, 2022. Unusually high temperatures and a prolonged drought are affecting large parts of China including nearby Sichuan province. Photo: AP
Business

China heatwave hits supply chain for lithium batteries and solar panels as Sichuan power cut impacts key producers

  • Leading producers including GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, Tongwei Solar, Tianqi Lithium and Yahua Lithium are complying with a government-ordered shutdown
  • The six-day stoppage will increase prices of lithium salts and polysilicon in the short term, putting pressure on downstream players, analysts say

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:30am, 19 Aug, 2022

