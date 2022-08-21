People lining up to buy units at SHKP’s Novo Land development on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Novo Land expected to sell out again as steep discounts draw young homebuyers
- The third phase looked set to sell out on Sunday, after almost 371 of 383 units found buyers
- First-time buyers continued to snap up flats at the popular project in Tuen Mun, shrugging off concerns about higher mortgage rates
