People lining up to buy units at SHKP’s Novo Land development on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
People lining up to buy units at SHKP’s Novo Land development on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Novo Land expected to sell out again as steep discounts draw young homebuyers

  • The third phase looked set to sell out on Sunday, after almost 371 of 383 units found buyers
  • First-time buyers continued to snap up flats at the popular project in Tuen Mun, shrugging off concerns about higher mortgage rates

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 7:25pm, 21 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People lining up to buy units at SHKP’s Novo Land development on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
People lining up to buy units at SHKP’s Novo Land development on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE