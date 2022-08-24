A residential project being developed in Hong Kong’s Kam Tin by COLI, Sino Land and K Wah International. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chinese state-backed developers COLI, Poly Property book smaller profits as ‘three red lines’ stokes worst rout in home sales since 1998
- China Overseas Land & Investment reported a 19 per cent drop in interim earnings while Poly Property suffered a 9 per cent decline
- K Wah, controlled by casino tycoon Lui Chee-woo, bucked the trend with a 39 per cent gain in income
