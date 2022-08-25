Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator said securities trading will be delayed until the afternoon because of a typhoon warning as Ma-on moves away from the city. The Hong Kong Observatory issued the No 8 tropical cyclone signal at 7.25pm local time on Wednesday, and downgraded it to No 3 only after 9am Thursday. The morning trading session for all markets is therefore cancelled under Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing trading rules. This will affect the equity market, including Stock Connect Northbound trading, and derivatives market. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.2 per cent to 19,268.74 on Wednesday , the lowest in five months, bringing the decline to 17.2 per cent so far this year. The delay also affected the trading debut of China Tourism Group Duty Free scheduled for today, which completed its HK$16.2 billion (US$2.07 billion) initial public offering earlier this week in the city’s biggest stock sale in 2022.