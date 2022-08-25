From left, Lin Deliang, Yuexiu Reit’s CEO and HKREITA’s honorary founding president; George Hongchoy, Link Reit’s CEO and HKREITA chairman; and Hubert Chak, honorary founding president of HKREITA and CEO of SF Reit, at Thursday’s event. Photo: Handout
Link, Yuexiu and SF set up Hong Kong guild for Reits to list and burnish city’s hub status for real estate investment trusts
- City’s Reit sector has grown five times between 2005 and July this year to US$26.7 billion, says Paul Chan
- Hope to propel the Hong Kong Reit industry to greater prominence globally, Link Reit CEO and body chairman says
From left, Lin Deliang, Yuexiu Reit’s CEO and HKREITA’s honorary founding president; George Hongchoy, Link Reit’s CEO and HKREITA chairman; and Hubert Chak, honorary founding president of HKREITA and CEO of SF Reit, at Thursday’s event. Photo: Handout