The flags of the United States and China on display at a Beijing hotel on May 14, 2019. Photo: AFP
China’s regulator is agreeable to release redacted data in an overture to resolve US auditing tiff and stave off mass expulsion from New York, sources say
- Over 163 US-listed Chinese stocks have been added to a delisting watch list, facing possible expulsion from New York if a solution is not found in the auditing dispute
- Hong Kong’s audit regulator, Financial Reporting Council, is also involved in the discussions to resolve the dispute, sources said
