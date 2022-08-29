Hong Kong home prices fell by 1.6 per cent in July, sinking to a nearly two-and-a-half-year low amid rising interest rates and Covid-19 rules that continue to weigh on the city’s economy and the property market. The trend is likely to continue, with one analyst predicting prices could drop as much as another 10 per cent through the rest of the year. The government’s index of overall home prices in the city, released on Monday by the Rating and Valuation Department, dropped to 376.1 in July from 382.4 in June. So far this year, home prices have tumbled 4.5 per cent, and the July reading is only slightly above the 373.4 recorded in February 2020. July was also the third consecutive month that prices of lived-in homes declined. The Hong Kong economy slipped into a recession in the second quarter, contracting by 1.4 per cent after slumping by 3.9 per cent in the previous quarter. With Hong Kong’s current Covid-19 restrictions, including a mandatory hotel quarantine for international arrivals, likely to remain in force, home prices are also likely to remain depressed for the rest of the year. “We expect the index to continue to bottom out in August to September,” said Martin Wong, director and head of research and consultancy for Greater China at Knight Frank. “Our view is that residential prices are expected to be under pressure in the short term – in the upcoming two to three months – but it would resume positive growth once the market has absorbed the negative news associated with the interest rate hike.” Authorities ‘fully committed’ to plan for flats at luxury Hong Kong golf course Wong expects new home prices to remain steady now, but said the secondary mass residential market is likely to decline between 3 per cent and 5 per cent by the end of the year. Mortgage payments linked to the Hibor, or Hong Kong interbank rate – the rate banks charge each other for borrowing money – have risen since the US Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March. Earlier this month, HSBC, one of Hong Kong’s note-issuing banks, raised the cap for its Hibor-linked home loans to 2.75 per cent from 2.5 per cent for new applications. Standard Chartered, another note-issuing bank in Hong Kong, followed suit. Don’t blame the world, Hong Kong’s economic wounds are self-inflicted As the city’s prime lending rate is tipped to follow the interbank rate and rise for the first time in four years, potential homebuyers are likely to hold off on purchasing homes. “Given the uncertainties in the prime rate upward adjustment with the continuing Hibor hike, home price declines will continue,” said Hannah Jeong, head of valuation and advisory services at Colliers in Hong Kong. “We are expecting another 10 per cent decline for the rest of 2022.” Jeong noted that in September 2018 when Hong Kong’s prime rate increased for the first time in 10 years , adding about 0.125 per cent, home prices saw a 9 per cent drop by February 2019 and then bounced back by 11 per cent within three months thereafter. Why luxury Hong Kong homes are losing value faster than anywhere “We will see a similar trend for the second half of 2022,” she said. “We will see that the market will respond to the prime rate increase, but from the first quarter next year, we will see the market rebound as long as there is no sixth wave [of Coronavirus infections],” she said. Knight Frank’s Wong echoed this view, saying that after a short-term hit, the potential reopening of Hong Kong’s borders will buoy home prices over the next 12 months. According to the Rating and Valuation Department, prices for flats with at least 752 square feet fell 1.7 per cent in July, while prices for flats smaller than that decreased by 0.13 per cent. Meanwhile, home rents across the city rose by 0.6 per cent in July compared with the previous month. So far this year, however, rents have been on a downward trend, retreating by 2.1 per cent, official data showed.