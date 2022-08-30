A Hong Kong developer plans to sell serviced apartments in the shopping and business hub of Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong developer V Group readies Causeway Bay serviced apartments and luxury houses on The Peak for sale amid market slump
- V Group will offer 64 fully furnished units, ranging from 274 sq ft to 599 sq ft, at The Hayworth by V close to Causeway Bay MTR station
- The privately owned developer also plans to put on sale four super deluxe houses at 20 Peak Road
A Hong Kong developer plans to sell serviced apartments in the shopping and business hub of Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen