Restaurants, surgical mask vendors and Asian brands that mainly cater to Hongkongers have snapped up retail spaces left empty by upmarket Western brands such as Prada and Victoria’s Secrets in Causeway Bay. This has helped the hip retail district regain some of its lustre, and puts it ahead of rival shopping zones in terms of rental recovery, according to property consultancies. In the second quarter of the year, rents in Causeway Bay rose 7.6 per cent from the previous three months, according to Savills. Retail rents in Central , Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui stagnated or fell slightly. Overall, shops across the city saw their rents decline by 5 per cent in the three months to June. Vacancy rates in Causeway Bay shops dropped to 7.9 per cent in the second quarter from 10.5 per cent in the January to March period, according to Cushman & Wakefield. “Local fashion brands, F&B and bakeries are opening on Russell Street and Kai Chiu Road. These two streets are the major tier-1 streets in Causeway Bay,” said Lawrence Wan, senior director and head of advisory and transaction services, retail, at CBRE Hong Kong. “The local consumers and middle class are the main targets now.” Market Place, an upscale Hong Kong supermarket, is set to lease 7,000 square feet in the Capitol Centre for HK$600,000 (US$76,500) per month. The space is part of Victoria’s Secret’s former flagship store in the city. Meanwhile, the 50,000 sq ft premises vacated by Neway Karaoke at the Lok Sing Centre on Yee Wo street will be taken over by a food hall for HK$1.5 million a month, according to Savills. Bakehouse, a popular bakery chain founded in Hong Kong in 2018 , leased a 3,400 sq ft space on Kai Chiu Road for HK$300,000. Japanese pharmacy giant Matsumoto Kiyoshi is set to open a flagship store in Hong Kong by leasing 14,000 square feet at the Hang Lung Centre for HK$1 million a month. The space was formerly occupied by Adidas. Mask sellers such as Masklab, Raze, Oxyair and Mask HK have also snapped up spaces in the district. Causeway Bay , a tourist favourite before the anti-government protests of 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic that quickly followed, used to host luxury brands such as Prada, Burberry and Swarovski. With wealthy mainland Chinese tourists unable or unwilling to come to Hong Kong , retailers have shifted their strategies to tap the domestic market. “We believe Causeway Bay is becoming a place that caters more to local residents and the middle class, as the city’s retail market has been supported by local consumption since the outbreak of Covid-19,” said Kevin Lam, Cushman Hong Kong’s executive director and head of retail services. “In times of rental correction, more shops selling daily necessities, and supermarkets, can afford rents and expand in prime locations. In addition, we have seen luxury retailers consolidating their stores in shopping malls in recent years, while reducing their footprint on high streets.” Even as high-street landlords have become more flexible, Lam said a robust recovery of the retail property segment is likely to take at least a year. “To attract and retain tenants, high-street landlords are willing to offer more rental discounts and longer rent-free periods,” he said. “For example, tenants might be entitled to enjoy rental discounts for the first two years of tenancy, and landlords could then raise the rents from the third year onwards if the market gradually recovers. “As short-term leases are better received by the market, some landlords are becoming more flexible, leasing their space to short-term tenants, mostly for one or two years.”