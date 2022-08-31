The fabric-dyeing industry generates a huge amount of waste water and has a big carbon footprint. Photo: Shutterstock
H&M-backed UK start-up Alchemie seeks China distributor for water, energy-saving fabric dyeing machine to help fashion industry clean up its act
- Alchemie’s machine uses 95 per cent less water and 85 per cent less energy than traditional methods, says founder Alan Hudd
- The fashion industry produces nearly 20 per cent of global waste water and also accounts for about 10 per cent of carbon emissions
