The fabric-dyeing industry generates a huge amount of waste water and has a big carbon footprint. Photo: Shutterstock
The fabric-dyeing industry generates a huge amount of waste water and has a big carbon footprint. Photo: Shutterstock
Business of climate change
Business

H&M-backed UK start-up Alchemie seeks China distributor for water, energy-saving fabric dyeing machine to help fashion industry clean up its act

  • Alchemie’s machine uses 95 per cent less water and 85 per cent less energy than traditional methods, says founder Alan Hudd
  • The fashion industry produces nearly 20 per cent of global waste water and also accounts for about 10 per cent of carbon emissions

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 6:00pm, 31 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The fabric-dyeing industry generates a huge amount of waste water and has a big carbon footprint. Photo: Shutterstock
The fabric-dyeing industry generates a huge amount of waste water and has a big carbon footprint. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE