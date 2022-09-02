A Shell employee walks through the company’s Quest carbon capture and storage facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Canada. Many such projects are used for enhanced oil recovery. Photo: Reuters
A Shell employee walks through the company’s Quest carbon capture and storage facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Canada. Many such projects are used for enhanced oil recovery. Photo: Reuters
Business of climate change
Business

Climate change: why carbon capture and storage projects in their current form are not living up to their promise

  • Almost 75 per cent of the carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects worldwide have been used for enhanced oil recovery to boost oil and gas production
  • More research and investment is needed for CCUS in sectors and applications that will help fight climate change, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis says

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:45am, 2 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Shell employee walks through the company’s Quest carbon capture and storage facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Canada. Many such projects are used for enhanced oil recovery. Photo: Reuters
A Shell employee walks through the company’s Quest carbon capture and storage facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Canada. Many such projects are used for enhanced oil recovery. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE