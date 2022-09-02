A Shell employee walks through the company’s Quest carbon capture and storage facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Canada. Many such projects are used for enhanced oil recovery. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: why carbon capture and storage projects in their current form are not living up to their promise
- Almost 75 per cent of the carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects worldwide have been used for enhanced oil recovery to boost oil and gas production
- More research and investment is needed for CCUS in sectors and applications that will help fight climate change, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis says
