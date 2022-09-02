Xpeng Motors cars at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022. As a Chinese company, the carmaker hopes to have “a self-sufficient, self-developed and more localised supply chain”, its vice-chairman says. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese EV start-up Xpeng seeks European expansion, expects half of sales in 2025 to come from overseas markets
- Europe has welcoming policies and an open market, making it easier for Chinese brands to compete, Brian Gu, Xpeng’s vice-chairman and president, says
- Gu says chip shortage will ease slowly with Chinese alternatives emerging, but supply will not fully return to normal until mid 2023
Xpeng Motors cars at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022. As a Chinese company, the carmaker hopes to have “a self-sufficient, self-developed and more localised supply chain”, its vice-chairman says. Photo: Xinhua