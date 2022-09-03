The construction sites at Kai Tak area seen on 8 December 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Miami Quay sells at 10 per cent discount as Kai Tak developers grapple with monorail loss in a slowing housing market
- Wheelock Properties, Henderson Land Development, New World Development and Empire Group priced the first 130 units of Miami Quay at HK$22,452 per square foot
- The price is about 10 per cent cheaper than the Monaco Marine that launched in the same area in April, and 2.3 per cent less than One Victoria that launched in June 2021
