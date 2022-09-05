Prudential will mark 100 years in Hong Kong in 2023. Photo: Felix Wong
UK insurer Prudential becomes first Hong Kong-listed overseas firm available to Chinese investors after inclusion in Shenzhen Stock Connect
- Inclusion in Hang Seng Composite Index and Stock Connect a ‘significant milestone’, insurer’s chief financial officer says
- Inclusion of foreign firms in Stock Connect schemes to provide a shot in the arm for Hong Kong market, which is suffering from a new listings dry spell, broker says
Prudential will mark 100 years in Hong Kong in 2023. Photo: Felix Wong