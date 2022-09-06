Harbour City on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. Hong Kong’s largest shopping centre is set to open about 100 new stores. Photo: Handout
Li-Ning, Dior among luxury brands flocking to Canton Road in ‘iconic’ Tsim Sha Tsui with eye on Hong Kong’s borders reopening
- Tsim Sha Tsui is an iconic business district, says Li-Ning, which is paying HK$2 million a month for a new 7,000 sq ft flagship store on Canton Road
- Tsim Sha Tsui ‘a great location for brands to make a statement to the market’: CBRE executive
