EVs built by General Motors and its local joint venture partners in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region are seen in this file photo from February 2019. Carmakers are relying heavily on China to increase sales of ZEVs, Greenpeace says. Photo: Reuters
GM, Mercedes-Benz among carmakers banking on EV mecca China for sales, not doing enough on climate crisis, Greenpeace says
- Sales of zero-emission vehicles did not exceed 9 per cent of the total at any of the world’s 10 biggest manufacturers last year, Greenpeace says
- Carmakers are relying heavily on China to increase sales of such vehicles
EVs built by General Motors and its local joint venture partners in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region are seen in this file photo from February 2019. Carmakers are relying heavily on China to increase sales of ZEVs, Greenpeace says. Photo: Reuters